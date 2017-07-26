Largest pet industry trade show is in Las Vegas

The next generation of pet products and gadgets are on display at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

World Pet Association organizes SuperZoo, the National Show for Pet Retailers and calls Las Vegas home from July 25 thru 27.

SuperZoo is the largest pet industry trade show in North America.

Nearly 1,100 exhibiting companies are participating with more than 820 products being showcased.

The trade show says it has earned its reputation as North America’s premier pet retail event.

In 2016, SuperZoo broke multiple records: buyer attendance, exhibitor participation, show floor size, education content and new products launched.

The event is not open to the public but stay with FOX5 for continued coverage of the 2017 event.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.