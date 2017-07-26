Father and son in federal court for 2015 marijuana charges

The father and son were in federal court Tuesday, accused of growing hundreds of marijuana plants inside a Valley home near Russell and Fort Apache.

Jianguo and Bing Han appeared for marijuana charges stemming from 2015.

“It’s crazy,” next-door-neighbor Joe Gleason said. He said he tipped off police to the grow house back in 2015.

Investigators found more than 500 marijuana plants inside the Han house. The father and son were both charged with drug manufacturing and possession. The Hans’ trial was sent to federal court where marijuana is still considered a schedule one drug. Gleason also testified in court against the father and son Monday.

“I [remember] I started to recognize grow lights and different objects coming off the truck,” Gleason said.

“Had there been one piece of evidence that Bing Han was ever in the house, but that was never presented,” the Hans' criminal defense attorney Gabriel Grasso said.

After the jury handed down a verdict Tuesday morning, Grasso said he called his client to tell him that he was innocent. But Bing took off before he heard the news.

“I called my client and I said ‘Hey there's a verdict come back to court.’ And he said ‘OK, I’ll be there,' but he never showed,” Grasso said.

The jury found Jianguo guilty.

Gleason said he hoped for a tougher sentence.

“In my personal opinion they should both do some time,” Gleason said.

