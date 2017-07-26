With hundreds of hackers headed to Vegas, here's how to keep your phone secure

Technology experts took over Las Vegas Boulevard this week as two major conferences brought thousands to the strip. The Black Hat Convention takes place at Mandalay Bay from July 22 - 27. The Def Con takes place at Caesars Palace from July 27 - 30. With so many techies in town, Jonathan Davies, President of the Southern Nevada Cyber Security Alliance said people should take extra care to keep their phones and bank accounts from being hacked.

Here is his advice:

Stay away from public WIFI. Hackers set up rouge hot spots and could use them to steal data from devices.

Hackers could see what users are doing online, including banking transactions. Turn off blue tooth. Turn on airplane mode. This is for the extra cautious. It disables cell signal from phones. Avoid public phone charging stations. The iPhone or Android phone charging cables can be used to access data from phones. Carry cash / protect cards. Hackers could access debit and credit card chips to take information, use cash or a card blocking sleeve for protection.

