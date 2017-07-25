Armed man climbs roof of former grocery store, refuses to come d - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed man climbs roof of former grocery store, refuses to come down

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Armed man on a roof causes closure of all four directions at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard (LVACS). Armed man on a roof causes closure of all four directions at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard (LVACS).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police reported a man armed with a gun climbed to the top of a former Food For Less grocery store in the central Valley.

Police responded to the building located at 3864 West Sahara Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Officers are attempting to reason with the man, but he refuses to get off the roof, according to Lt. Grant Rogers.

Police said the suspect is not threatening anyone.

The intersection of Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard is closed in all four directions.

