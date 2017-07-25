Flooding in the northwest exposes underground Las Vegas streets

Monsoon storms struck northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, causing a large amount of damage and chaos on multiple roadways.

People who live near Hualapai and Elkhorn said it was impossible to cross the intersection as huge waves poured out into the streets.

"The flow of water was going above my head," Kevin Batista, who lives in the area, said. "It looks like one of those tsunami videos you see online."

Batista's wife captured video of the flooding as they were stuck in the area, knowing they wouldn't be able to cross.

The center median of Elkhorn was torn up; approximately three feet of rocks and soil spewed into the street. Water also destroyed the landscape on the side of the road, exposing wires and pipes underneath.

Crews were still struggling to make repairs almost eight hours after the rain stopped.

Click the video above to see the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.