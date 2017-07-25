Fallen Detective Parque honored at Yankee Stadium

Fallen detective Chad Parque was honored by the New York Yankees on July 25, 2017. (Source: NLV Police Officers Association)

Fallen North Las Vegas Detective Chad Parque was honored at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night.

Det. Parque was a life-long Yankees fan and it was his dream to someday attend an actual game, according to NLVPD. Chad’s family and friends attended the game, and his picture and name were displayed on the video board as a way to have Chad “watching the game.”

Parque was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Jan. 7 when he was hit by a wrong-way driver on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Parque was leaving North Las Vegas Justice Court in a department car.

Parque was 32, a 10-year police veteran, a husband and father.

He's the third North Las Vegas police officer killed in the line of duty since the department formed in 1946.

The Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2.

