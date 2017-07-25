Healthcare bill advances, the valley reacts

Republican leaders scored a victory on Tuesday as GOP senators passed a vote that will help them move forward with their plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Ahead of the vote, Nevada Sen. Dean Heller (R) released a statement explaining why he intended to vote yes. He said he wanted to have a chance to address the unworkable aspects of Obamacare, which he claims left many Nevadans with dwindling or no choices.

When the vote came down to repeal and replace Obamacare and advance the Republican Health Care Bill, two protesters stood outside of Heller’s office in Las Vegas chanting, “Shame, Shame, Shame,” and “There is blood on your hands.”

While they protested, other supporters of the Republican Health Care Bill voiced their opinions.

“When we take freebees ... or we come to this country from another country, we’re milking this system and we’re draining it dry," James Ebert said in support of a new healthcare plan,

Unlike the protesters, Ebert agreed with Heller's decision to give Obamacare the boot and discuss new options.

“Now under the Obama program ... my rates have gone way up and it’s increasing as we speak," Ebert said.

Protesters said otherwise, but the split difference in opinions didn’t end in front of Heller’s office.

“You know it would be really nice? As a taxpaying citizen, to get healthcare for any health needs. America is a country that loves to help people, but we act like somehow getting sick is your fault," Vanessa Van Olsteen said against replacing the ACA.

Although Heller voted to open the debate, he didn’t make any commitments to vote for the repeal bill itself.

