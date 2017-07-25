Police: Bank robber caught after holding 3 hostage in car-jacking

A robbery suspect was arrested after a car-jacking where three were held hostage, according to Metro Police.

Police said the man came into WestStar Credit Union, on 110 East Harmon, and robbed the place at gunpoint. He took the teller with him as a hostage.

He later stopped two other people in a vehicle, got in their car, and was then holding three people hostage, Metro said.

The victims later dropped the suspect off and he fled to a Harley Davidson dealership on Russell and Las Vegas Boulevard, where he was arrested.

There were no known injuries, police said.

