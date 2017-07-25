Engine problem forces plane's emergency landing in dry lake bed - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Engine problem forces plane's emergency landing in dry lake bed

Posted: Updated:
Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5) Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pilot flying from Henderson to Boise, Idaho had to make an emergency landing in a dry lake bed Tuesday, according to the FAA.

The pilot of a Piper PA24 declared a Mayday because of an engine problem. The plane landed safely in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area, Ian Gregor with the FAA said.

The aircraft later took off to head to back to Boise, Christie Vanover with Lake Mead said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.