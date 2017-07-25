Engine problem forces plane's emergency landing in dry lake bed

Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)

A pilot flying from Henderson to Boise, Idaho had to make an emergency landing in a dry lake bed Tuesday, according to the FAA.

The pilot of a Piper PA24 declared a Mayday because of an engine problem. The plane landed safely in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area, Ian Gregor with the FAA said.

The aircraft later took off to head to back to Boise, Christie Vanover with Lake Mead said.

