Project Neon bridge construction prompts temporary road closures

Around two hundred Allegiant Airlines passengers are stranded in Las Vegas. The airline canceled its flight to Oklahoma City and says there won't be another one until Thursday.More >
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >
A man from Kingman was arrested for child abuse after allegedly leaving his 10-year-old daughter in the desert on Saturday.More >
Henderson Fire Department officials responded to a small plane crash just south of Henderson Executive Airport, off Volunteer Boulevard.More >
Metro police responded to a shooting shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man who shot his ex's stepfather at the Sam's Town Live Concert Hall Monday morning.More >
Metro police said they are searching for several armed robbery suspects wanted in a 'takeover style' robbery at a Walmart Superstore in the southeast Valley.More >
The Clark County Coroner identified the charred body of a man found inside a burning vehicle in the Northwest Valley on June 22.More >
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
Three Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters were injured while battling an attic fire caused by a barbecue grill explosion at a northwest Las Vegas home Sunday evening.More >
