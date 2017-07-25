Project Neon bridge construction prompts temporary road closures

Project Neon construction continues on a bridge in the spaghetti bowl causing temporary closures for commuters.

Closures begin July 27 from 7 p.m. to July 28 at 7 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Desert Lane in downtown Las Vegas, according to Nevada Department of Transportation public information officer Tony Illia.

NDOT urges driver to be mindful of roadway signage and to use alternate detour routes to avoid the heavy construction corridor.

More information on closures and Project Neon updates can be found on NDOTProjectNeon.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Project Neon is a $1 billion, 3.7 mile-long widening of Interstate 15 between the Spaghetti Bowl interchange and Sahara Avenue in downtown Las Vegas, according to NDOT.

