CCSD announces bus route information online

Parents and kids in the Las Vegas Valley can prepare for the upcoming school year by accessing bus route information online.

Helpful information on the site includes bus eligibility, routes, stops and time schedules, according to a release from the Clark County School District's Transportation Department. Parents or guardians can access their child's information on transportation.ccsd.net or on Infinite Campus.

Registration information for bus services can be accessed by parents using their child's Student ID number and date of birth.

The Transportation Department phone bank is also available for parents who need additional assistance at 702-799-8111. Officials warn parents that wait times may be long since the first day of school is less than a month away.

Phone bank hours are on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until August 26.

CCSD students resume classes on Monday August 14.

