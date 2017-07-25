Vegas Golden Knights group and event suite tickets going on sale

The Golden Knights gathered for day two of its developmental camp on Wednesday June 29, 2017 (FOX5).

Vegas Golden Knight fans can get their hands on group and event suite tickets for the upcoming 2017-18 season at T-Mobile Arena.

The newly formed hockey team announced the tickets will go on sale on July 26 at 9 a.m. exclusively for groups of 15 or more, which offer seating in all three levels of the arena starting at $50 per seat in the upper bowl and $99 per seat in the lower bowl.

Both 16-person event suites and 75-person party suite tickets are also available and include food and beverages, complimentary VIP parking at the New York New York parking garage and a personalized welcome message on the T-Mobile Arena scoreboard.

Fans can call 702-645-4259 or email tickets@vegasgoldenknights.com to secure tickets.

An announcement for single-home game Golden Knights tickets will be announced at a later date.

Visit vegasgoldenknights.com for further information on available tickets and other team announcements.

