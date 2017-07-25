Allegiant Airlines: Compensation for displaced passengers 'adequate'

Allegiant Airlines passengers set to take off at 4:05 p.m. Sunday from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City had to deboard and were told there would not be a another flight for them until Thursday. They've said it's been a challenge to get information from the airline, so FOX5 reached out for answers.

After multiple calls and emails, FOX5 went to the Allegiant headquarters in Summerlin to get answers on how and why the flight to Oklahoma City was canceled.

At Allegiant headquarters, a spokesperson came out and said that the company adequately compensated passengers with $300 and that flights get canceled all the time.

A spokesperson with the National Association of Airline passengers disagreed with Allegiant.

"No, it is not adequate, it's about half what people should be getting," Douglas Kidd said. "But there are no rules saying [airline companies] have to give you anything, so you have to be thankful for what you do get."

That is something the National Association of Airline Passengers looks to change, Kidd said. He said the FAA needs to better protect those who fly.

"Really, we are just trying to get airlines to treat passengers like they are human beings," Kidd said.

As for Allegiant, Kidd said the company tries to do what other airlines do but with less staff and older planes.

"This flight [from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City] was canceled because of mechanical issues," he explained. "These mechanical issues are not hard to anticipate with proper maintenance, and on top of it they are using older aircraft."

Allegiant said anyone having trouble getting ahold of their office should call their care line at different times throughout the day.

Allegiant also sent FOX5 this email:

I wanted to follow up on our earlier conversation. I’m sorry for your frustration but please know that as discussed, we would have been much more amenable to providing an on-camera interview had you contacted us to arrange rather than taking an unannounced ambush tactic.

With regard to Flight 454, Las Vegas to Oklahoma City from Sunday 7/23, I can verify for you that passengers should have received three email messages regarding the canceled flight. The first would have addressed the flight cancellation and provided a link to manage travel options via our website – including re-booking on another Allegiant flight (at no charge). Passengers who do not choose a re-accommodation option are automatically issued a refund.

The second email addressed the $300 additional compensation and also reiterated the re-accommodation or refund. Passengers who have questions or need assistance were told they could call the traveler’s assistance line shown in both emails. A third email conveyed a voucher for $150 towards future travel on Allegiant.

