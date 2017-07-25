Man killed in crash near Tropicana and Fort Apache identified

Medical examiners have identified a man who was killed in a crash on July 1.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 65-year-old Patrick O'Donnell.

Las Vegas Metro police said O'Donnell was found unconscious outside of a vehicle in the 5200 block of South Fort Apache near Tropicana Avenue just after 7 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The coroner's office said O'Donnell died from blunt force injuries from the collision and listed other significant conditions as alcohol intoxication and cardiovascular disease.

No other injuries were reported in the collision.

