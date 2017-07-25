Moped driver dies two weeks after Las Vegas crash

A woman succumbed to the injuries sustained in a crash on July 6, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said at about 8:38 a.m. officers responded to a collision on Flamingo Road east of the intersection with Channel 10 Drive near Eastern Avenue.

Citing witness statements and evidence at the scene, a 2014 Velocity moped was traveling east on Flamingo when it struck an unidentified gray sedan. The gray sedan did not stop for the crash and drove away.

The 48-year-old driver of the moped, identified as Stacy Peters, was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Metro's Fatal Detail did not respond at the time of the crash.

The department was later notified of Peter's death on July 20. The coroner ruled her death was the result of the traffic collision.

It marked the 80th death in Metro's jurisdiction.

Anyone with information on the gray sedan or its driver is urged to contact Metro's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

