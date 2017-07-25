Hiker injured after fall at Red Rock Canyon - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Hiker injured after fall at Red Rock Canyon

The sign at Red Rock Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File) The sign at Red Rock Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File)
A hiker sustained serious injuries in a fall at Red Rock Canyon Tuesday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. 

The department said the hiker fell into difficult terrain in the morning and crews were attempting to access the victim. 

Approximately two hours later, the department tweeted that the hiker was extricated.

The hiker was transported to University Medical Center for treatment, the department said. 

Further details were not released. 

