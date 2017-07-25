GOP Heller a 'yes' on taking up health care bill

A Senate Republican who hadn't declared how he'd vote on repealing much of the Obama health care law says he'll vote Tuesday to begin debate.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller's statement was crucial because GOP leaders can only lose two of the 52 Republican senators and keep the bill alive. Around a dozen declared opposition or lambasted the legislation, but many seemed to be falling into line.

Heller faces perhaps the toughest re-election race next year of any Senate Republican. He and his state's popular Republican governor, Brian Sandoval, have opposed the GOP bill because of its Medicaid cuts.

Heller said in a statement that doing nothing to solve problems with President Barack Obama's law wasn't tenable. He said he'd oppose the final bill if it's not improved for Nevada.

My statement on why I'll vote to move forward and give us the chance to address the unworkable aspects of Obamacare: https://t.co/anpYBJ2ZFs — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) July 25, 2017

