Report: People use about 10 of 30 apps per day

A person scrolls through apps on a phone in an undated image.
You might want to do an audit of your apps on your smart phone and then do some deleting.  

A recent report from App Annie, a business and app intelligence company, revealed people only use nine to 10 apps per day and a total of 30 different apps per month.  

The most popular app categories are utilities and tools, social networking and communication, productivity, as well as photos and video.  

The average person uses apps for about two hours and 15 minutes per day.

