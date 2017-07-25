Storm floods Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slideshow

Storm floods Southern Nevada

Posted: Updated:
Flooding in Overton on July 25, 2017. (Jody Madewell/Facebook) Flooding in Overton on July 25, 2017. (Jody Madewell/Facebook)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

FOX5 Viewers submitted images of flooding across Southern Nevada on July 25, 2017. 

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to view the images. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.