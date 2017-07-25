Flash flood watch extended for Las Vegas Valley

Vehicles drive through a flooded roadway in Las Vegas in an undated image. (FOX5/File)

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 9:45 a.m. for northeastern Clark County, Northwestern Mohave County, and Southeastern Lincoln County

Thunderstorms in the area are producing heavy rain and floods are likely to occur.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Overton, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Valley Of Fire, Callville Bay, Campground, Overton Beach, Echo Bay, Campground, Callville Bay, Logandale, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Bunkerville. The Virgin River Gorge, Beaver Dam, Littlefield, Grand Canyon Skywalk, Pierce Ferry And Antares Roads, Meadview, Hoover Dam, Virgin River Campground, Grand Canyon Ranch, Temple Bar Campground, South Cove and Temple Bar may also experience flooding.

A flash flood warning has also been extended through Tuesday evening in the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas.

Any thunderstorm that develops through the evening will be capable of producing intense rainfall which could lead to flash flooding in the watch area.

Flooding of normally dry washes, low water crossings, and poorly drained intersections are likely.

