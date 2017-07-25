Storms, flash flooding hit Mount Charleston

Mount Charleston spent most of Monday afternoon under a flash flood warning as storms hit the Spring Mountains.

1.65 inches of rain fell at Mount Charleston on Monday. The storm led to flash flooding in Kyle Canyon.

Neighbors told FOX5 the flooding is common during the monsoon months, but they want to see Clark County do more to help clean up the mess and the damage left behind by high waters.

"If there was a problem in Vegas right now, boom they would be out there," Vincent Robert, who lives on Mount Charleston said. "They would be out there with graters, cleaning up, fixing, right away. It doesn't happen up here, sometimes a week to two weeks we're waiting here."

A Clark County spokesperson said public work crews worked overtime to help with flash flooding on Mount Charleston on Monday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.