Las Vegas Uber account sold and hijacked

Tyson Wrensch doesn't speak Russian, so when he received notifications in Russian from his Uber app he said he knew something was wrong.

"All of a sudden, I get a note that my credit card is being charged for an Uber black ride in Moscow," Wrensch said.

The only problem ... he wasn't in Moscow.

"I was sitting on the couch looking at my Uber account, watching someone else control what was going on, and there was nothing

I could do about it," he said.

Wrensch said he contacted Uber customer support, changed the language in his settings back to English, deleted his credit card information from his account, and eventually regained control of it.

"In the end, it all worked out. But when something like that is happening to you live, and you don't know whats going on and you're watching everything unfold, I was freaked out," Wrensch said.

He was one of many victims of a new cyber theft taking over the dark web. Thousands of Uber passwords and log in information were sold online for a few dollars. Hackers and hijackers guess at passwords and log in information, eventually selling that to people on the web.

Uber released the following statement:

The number one cause for hacked accounts is password reuse, which means people use the same password for multiple accounts like email and social media. Sometimes, these passwords are even still on old accounts they set up years ago and forgot about. What happens is that once passwords are stolen from one company, scammers will test to see if they work on other accounts.

On the Uber side, our support teams routinely help riders reset their passwords after they've been stolen from another site and refund fraudulent charges when they occur. Our security teams are working on sophisticated algorithms to detect and block unauthorized logins and suspicious behavior. We also encrypt and hide credit card numbers in the app, so even with your password, attackers can't make purchases off the Uber platform and cause further damage with your credit card.

While Uber works to block unauthorized users, Wrensch had some simple advice to keep people from falling victim.

"Change your Uber password," he said.

