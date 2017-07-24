2 shot in officer-involved shooting near Craig Road and 5th Street

Las Vegas Metro police shot two people, including an "armed and dangerous man" and a woman, following a pursuit Monday night near North Las Vegas.

The two suspects were shot in the area of East Craig Road and N 5th Street around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Metro Police said the situation started as a tip from a victim who was shot in the leg Sunday near Buffalo Drive and Gowan Road.

On Monday, officers went to the house where they suspected the alleged shooting suspect might be. Police said the suspect came out, went into a car and took off. Officers pursued him and a helicopter followed, Metro said.

The vehicle crashed on 4600 block of Goldfield Street. The two suspects got out of the car and the man was armed. Police shot the man and woman, Metro said. The man and woman suffered unknown injuries. Police said the woman's injury was not critical, and the man's injury did not appear to be critical. Both were transported to a nearby hospital.

No officers were injured in this incident.

