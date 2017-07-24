First ever Station Casino gets torn apart and remodeled

Place Station, the casino that launched the Station Casino brand 41 years ago, is getting a major facelift, and the train has (literally) already left the station.

The casino, located just west of Las Vegas Boulevard, has specifically marketed itself toward locals for the past four decades. At first Palace Station was simply named "The Casino" and eventually "Bingo Palace." It was the only casino owned by the Fertitta family for 20 years, until the company launched Boulder Station in 1994.

Palace Station has been known for its iconic train-themed artwork that adorned the exterior of the building. The outside has already been modernized, and the historic trains are now stationed at the Neon Museum in Downtown Las Vegas.

There sure have been a lot of stories at Palace Station since it opened on July 1, 1976. The biggest story, of course, just made its way back into the news.

Lori Nelson, a spokesperson for the company, remembers the OJ Simpson circus well.

"Having O.J., it put another spotlight on Palace Station," Nelson said. "I'd say certainly the notoriety of last week's parole hearing has created that fascination again, but the guests who have always loved Palace Station love it for what it is. We just happened to be the random location where it happened, and we really chose not to capitalize on the notoriety."

The hotel room in which OJ Simpson committed the crimes that sent him to prison has already been demolished. Current renovations are focused primarily on the casino floor to smooth out a hodgepodge of expansions that have taken place over the years.

"In the earlier days of Palace Station the ceilings were much lower, so we're really going through and raising the height of the ceiling making it more consistent," Nelson said. "Locals are our number one customer. They're our repeat clientele."

Like anything in Las Vegas, the expansion has a lot of smoke and mirrors. Crews are slowly reconstructing the casino floor, while keeping all of the tables and machines intact, by setting up walls and relocating the games to another part of the building. Palace Station has already installed a brand new bingo room, and three new restaurants are planned for the future.

Nelson said she expects the latest phase of renovations to be complete by the end of 2017.

