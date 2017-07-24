It's Official! FOX5 kicking off the NFL season in a big way - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

It's Official! FOX5 kicking off the NFL season in a big way

Written by Lesha Ruffin
LAS VEGAS (FOX5)

FOX5, the official LAS VEGAS broadcast home of the Raiders, is kicking off the NFL season in a big way! UNLV, FOX5 and “K-Dawn” and “102-7 The Coyote” together are throwing the first ever official Raiders Watch Party here in Las Vegas!

This exciting viewing party will be held at the Thomas & Mack on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, as the Raiders take on the Arizona Cardinals!  Plus, the entire FOX5 Vegas News team will be there to host the event and bring you a one-hour special broadcast starting at 6:00 p.m., with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

For tickets, watch FOX5 over the next few weeks, or when you are in your car, listen to KDAWN 720 AM or the Coyote on 102.7 FM. FOX5 will be giving tickets away on-air, online and at community events. 

