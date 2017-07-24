FOX5 kicks off NFL season with Raiders Watch Party

FOX5, the official Las Vegas broadcast home of the Raiders, is kicking off the NFL season in a big way!

UNLV, FOX5, KDAWN 720 AM and 102.7 The Coyote together are throwing an official Raiders Watch Party here in Las Vegas.

This exciting viewing party will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, as the Raiders take on the Arizona Cardinals!

Plus, the entire FOX5 Vegas News team will be there to host the event and bring you a one-hour special broadcast starting at 6:00 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m.

For tickets, watch FOX5, or when you are in your car listen to KDAWN 720 AM or the Coyote on 102.7 FM.

FOX5 will be giving tickets away on-air, online and at community events.

If you miss your chance to win tickets during the newscasts please visit our FOX5 Facebook page or UNLVTickets with promotional code FOX5 for free ticket options for you and your family.

The first 2500 ticketed guests will receive a free Raiders t-shirt and special guests will include the Raiderettes, Raider alumni, UNLV Rebel Girls and much more!

