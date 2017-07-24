Police searching for Walmart armed robbers

Metro police said they are searching for several armed robbery suspects, after three to five people came armed and disguised to the Walmart on Tropicana and McLeod Drive.

The suspects took at least one cash drawer, according to police. Officers are using store surveillance video to investigate the case.

No arrests were made. Police said the suspects got away in a light-colored four-door sedan with no license plates.

An employee who did not want to be identified said four people came into the store and committed the armed robbery. She said there were no shots fired, and no one was hurt.

