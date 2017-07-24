Las Vegas 51s transform into Reyes de Plata

The Las Vegas 51s are getting a fresh look and it’s all a part of a new Hispanic-focused initiative to help grow the local fan base. The team will have new colors, new logo, and a new name for parts of this season and next.

"We have undertaken a diversity initiative in Minor League Baseball that we feel is critically important not only for our interactions today, but the future of the game," said Minor League Baseball President, Pat O’Conner.

Monday morning Minor League baseball officials gathered inside Cashman Field to give the home team a new look.

"We will transform Cashman field from the home of the 51s to the home of the 'Reyes de Plata,’" said Las Vegas 51s General Manager, Chuck Johnson.

Four minor league cities were chosen by the league with Las Vegas being one.

"It checks all the boxes and has the demographic that's worthy of this effort," O’Conner said. "And for goodness sakes it's Las Vegas, when you can go to Vegas and do something, this is one thing that happens in Vegas, won't stay in Las Vegas."

The 51s will turn Silver Kings for every Tuesday home game in August, with plans to make the new logos and name a permanent fixture in 2018.

"The Latin influence in our community, the Latin influence in baseball, it's just a natural thing. This is something that will carry through season after season after season," said Las Vegas 51s President, Don Logan.

Officials say at the end of the season the new jersey's will be auctioned off with all of the proceeds going to the Latin Chamber of Commerce foundation.

"We really do have young people in college right now, paid for by our foundation, the fact that they wanted to commit to that, is huge," said Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce President, Peter Guzman. "This is a moment we'll look back in history and say wow, that was a game changer moment, I really think it's that important."

Another important note brought up Monday was the future of 51s baseball at Cashman field. Minor League President Pat O'Conner says something has to change and soon.

"Cashman's days of playing baseball have come and are almost gone, I think the long term healthy and viability of the 51s is incumbent on a new stadium," O’Conner said.

"We're working diligently on that, I can tell you there is a lot of positive movement on it and hopefully in the not too distant future we'll be ready to make an announcement, that is going to please everybody," Logan said.

"They have the vision, they have the pieces in place, we've just go to push it across the plate, finish and score the run," O’Conner said .

