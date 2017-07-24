Day after canceled flight, Allegiant passengers still stranded

Suzanne Parrish was stuck in Las Vegas after her Allegiant flight to Oklahoma City was canceled Sunday night. She and about 200 other passengers were told there would not be another flight until Thursday.

Monday, hours after her canceled flight, Parrish was pleading with Allegiant representatives.

"After everything I have been through these past two days, you gotta help me out," she said.

Parrish was in Las Vegas with her daughter. She said after their canceled flight they weren't given food vouchers, or hotels, but were told they could apply for a $300 check which would be mailed to them in seven to ten days. She said $300 doesn't even cover hotel costs, let alone food and a new flight.

"I feel for you," Parrish said to the Allegiant worker. "But you got to get someone down here."

Monday, Suzanne tried to hop on a different Allegiant flight to Kansas City, Missouri, she then planned to drive eight hours home from there. That plane had mechanical issues and was delayed five hours. At that point, Parrish asked for her bags and tried to book a flight on Southwest.

"I just need my bags. They are sitting on the runway, can someone just please grab them? I have got to get home."

Parrish said past security there are Allegiant customers sleeping, unable to get home.

"It's unbelievable we are treated like this."

Allegiant did not reply to comment on the story.

