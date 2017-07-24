Fuel prices decline in Nevada, rise nationally

Motorists can enjoy another dip in gas prices in Las Vegas.

According to GasBuddy, fuel in the Valley fell another 1.8 cents over the past week, averaging $2.52 per gallon. This compares to the national average that increased 2.1 cents to $2.27 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices, fuel in Las Vegas was 6.4 cents higher per gallon than the same day one year ago and was 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average increased 1.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stood 11.7 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

In nearby San Bernardino and Riverside, gas averaged at $2.81 per gallon. The average in the state of Nevada stood at $2.74 cents per gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com said, “motorists are likely to see gasoline prices continue to rise in more places than prices fall, but it's not all bad news- gasoline prices nationally continue to hold somewhat near their summer lows, something that wasn't at all expected earlier this year."

