Most searched foods on Pinterest from around the world

According to Pinterest, the most popular food on its site in Nevada is cake pops. (Source: Pinterest)

Welcome to the "Foodnited States," a place where sites such as Pinterest crunch numbers on the most popular foods in the United States and around the globe.

150 million people visit Pinterest every month to search its number one category, food. So naturally, Pinterest rounded up the most popular foods from each state!

Pinterest did come up with some interesting finds, including puppy chow in Wisconsin and survival bread in Hawaii.

Cake pops took the top spot in Nevada.

Pinterest also looked for the top food choices in 16 popular cities around the world. In the U.S., people in Austin enjoy Paleo breakfasts and in Chicago, Orzo pasta is popular. Meanwhile, outside of the U.S. people in Bordeaux love Krispie treats and in Melbourne, doughnuts are a popular choice.

