Small plane crashes near Henderson Executive Airport

Henderson Fire Department officials responded to a small plane that crashed Monday around 12 p.m., right after take off from Henderson Executive Airport. The single-engine aircraft burst into flames in the desert area just south of the airport, off Volunteer Boulevard.

The pilot was the only person on board and reportedly managed to escape the aircraft, which was fully engulfed. Plumes of black smoke were spotted from miles away after the vintage military plane crash landed. No injuries were reported.

"I heard the old military type aircraft take off, I looked out and it was really low," said Dan Baker, who witnessed the plane's ascent.

Jo Sisko, who was also in the area at the time of the crash, said there was black smoke everywhere. "I immediately pulled over and I started taking pictures. [The plane] hit the street first or the curb, whatever it was, and then just continued straight down. All of a sudden all you could hear were pop and cracks...I really didn't think anyone was going out of there," Sisko recalled.

It is unclear what caused the RAF Strikemaster jet to crash just after taking off from the airport, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor. Two FAA inspectors were en route to the scene.

