Father allegedly left daughter in Arizona desert without shoes or water

A man from Kingman was arrested for child abuse after allegedly leaving his 10-year-old daughter in the desert on Saturday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Christopher Charles Watson for child abuse per domestic violence, a felony.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check in the 3700 block of East Packard Avenue at 9 a.m. A witness said she saw the girl crying, walking by herself on the asphalt with no shoes on. She said she asked the little girl why she was crying and she told her that her dad left her. The witness walked the little girl to her home and phoned the sheriff’s department.

Deputies said it was about 91 degrees outside when the girl was found.

The 10-year-old girl told deputies her dad, Watson, drove her out to the desert and forced her out of the truck. The girl said she also hit her head when she reached for the door handle and her dad sped away. The girl said she started walking back toward the street when she spoke to the woman.

Deputies said they also observed a bite mark on the girl. She stated her dad did that to her. The girl also complained of a headache and her neck hurting.

Medics took the girl to Kingman Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.

The Department of Child Safety took the girl into custody.

Deputies determined that the girl lived in the 3500 block of East John L Avenue with her younger brother and Watson. The family recently moved to the area about three weeks ago.

After the deputies arrived at the home, Watson woke up from a nap and smelled of alcohol.

Watson said he was involved in an argument with his daughter when he decided to take her for a car ride which had calmed her down in the past. Watson allegedly dragged his daughter from the front passenger seat across his lap and out of the truck. Watson admitted to dropping his daughter off in the desert without any water or shoes. He said he returned home and waited about 15 minutes before returning to the desert to pick up his daughter but he was unable to find her.

Watson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Mohave County Jail.

The Department of Child Safety also took his 9-year-old son into custody.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.