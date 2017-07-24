Survey: CCSD parents approve of new student-teacher relationship policy

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File)

The majority of parents think the Clark County School District is on the right track when it comes to tackling inappropriate relationships between staff and students, according to a survey.

The school district surveyed parents, teachers, students and community members on its draft policy.

Surveyors were asked whether it clearly defines what is appropriate and inappropriate conduct for employees and representatives of CCSD, most indicated yes by either agreeing or strongly agreeing.

The District’s policy contains measures including prohibiting text messaging between CCSD staff and students except during an emergency, it allows group text messaging but only on educational matters, prohibits electronic communication between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and only allows communication on approved platforms.

The district will vote to adopt the new policy in August.

