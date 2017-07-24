Flood advisory issued for Clark County Monday

A flood advisory for north central Clark County is in effect until 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Runoff from earlier rainfall will still be flowing along the California wash towards Moapa for the next several hours. It may cause water to flow over low water crossings.

Locations that may experience flooding include the Valley of Fire Highway southeast of Interstate 15, the California wash between Las Vegas and Moapa, and other rural roads north of the Valley of Fire State Park.

A flood advisory is in effect for northeastern Clark County until 8:45 a.m. Monday due to runoff from earlier rainfall, which will still be flowing along the Muddy River and Pahranagat Wash towards Moapa for several hours on Monday. It may cause water to flow over low water crossings.

Locations that may experience flooding include State Route 168 between Coyote Springs and Moapa and other rural roads near Moapa.

A flash flood watch was also issued in Southern Nevada until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Any thunderstorms that develop Monday and Tuesday will be capable of producing intense rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. Flooding of normally dry washes, low water crossings, and poorly drained intersections are likely.

