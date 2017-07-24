Suspect on the loose after Sam's Town shooting

The marquee at Sam's Town on July 24, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man who shot his ex's stepfather at the Sam's Town Live Concert Hall Monday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 12:39 a.m. at the property on Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road.

According to police, the male suspect pulled out a handgun as he approached an ex-girlfriend or ex-wife's stepfather and shot him in the leg. The bullet then hit another woman, who was not involved, in the foot.

Both victims were treated and released on scene.

The suspect was chased by security into a nearby RV park. He was not found.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.