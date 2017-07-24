Suspect on the loose after Sam's Town shooting

An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.More >
A woman's body was recovered from Lake Mead Recreational Area on Sunday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are assisting the National Park Service to recover a body near Bunkerville Sunday.More >
A man who claimed to have cured cancer and was jailed for running an unlicensed medical clinic in Las Vegas killed himself behind bars.More >
The wet weather starts to move into the Las Vegas area late Sunday when a significant push of monsoon moisture spreads into the area.More >
The Clark County Coroner identified the charred body of a man found inside a burning vehicle in the Northwest Valley on June 22.More >
A two-vehicle crash injured a total of seven people Saturday afternoon at Lake Mead Recreation Area, according to a park official.More >
