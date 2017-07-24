Limo drivers utilize niche Valley based service

Limo drivers are flocking to a niche business that caters to their unique work needs.

Staging Chauffeur and Limo Supplies along Sammy Davis Jr. Dr. carries all items a luxury transportation driver needs to restock his or her ride within minutes.

“Ties, tie clips, cuff links, napkins, rock glasses,” CEO Rudy Mestre said.

Mestre and his brother Tony Ramirez, came up with and executed the idea for the store almost a year ago.

“I used to be a driver myself and know the need [for something like this],” Ramirez said.

Ramirez told FOX5 he used to pull up to nearby fast food restaurants and use the bathroom to clean used glassware in between rides.

“I would go in the bathroom, clean [the dishes] with my soap and water, dry it up, and put them back in the car.”

Drivers can drop off their glassware at the store in exchange for a clean set of glasses if the glasses were originally purchased at the store.

“It’s one of many services,” Mestre said.

Mestre told FOX5 business continues to grow. Staging Chauffeur and Limo Supplies currently services more than 120 regular customers, according to Mestre.

Mestre and Ramirez hope to expand their business by servicing ride sharing drivers in the future.

