Limo drivers utilize niche Valley based service - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Limo drivers utilize niche Valley based service

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Limo drivers are flocking to a niche business that caters to their unique work needs.

Staging Chauffeur and Limo Supplies along Sammy Davis Jr. Dr. carries all items a luxury transportation driver needs to restock his or her ride within minutes.

“Ties, tie clips, cuff links, napkins, rock glasses,” CEO Rudy Mestre said.

Mestre and his brother Tony Ramirez, came up with and executed the idea for the store almost a year ago.

“I used to be a driver myself and know the need [for something like this],” Ramirez said.

Ramirez told FOX5 he used to pull up to nearby fast food restaurants and use the bathroom to clean used glassware in between rides.

“I would go in the bathroom, clean [the dishes] with my soap and water, dry it up, and put them back in the car.”

Drivers can drop off their glassware at the store in exchange for a clean set of glasses if the glasses were originally purchased at the store.

“It’s one of many services,” Mestre said.

Mestre told FOX5 business continues to grow. Staging Chauffeur and Limo Supplies currently services more than 120 regular customers, according to Mestre.

Mestre and Ramirez hope to expand their business by servicing ride sharing drivers in the future. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

    Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

    Sunday, July 23 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-07-23 12:38:08 GMT
    Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake in Minnesota. (Source: CNN)Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake in Minnesota. (Source: CNN)

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. 

    More >

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. 

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Ohio cheerleader accused of burying baby alive in backyard

    Ohio prosecutor: Infant whose remains found was born alive

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:49:59 GMT
    (FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP). Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death.(FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP). Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death.

    An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.

    More >

    An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.