3 firefighters injured in northwest house fire caused by barbecue explosion

A LVFR firefighter was transported to the hospital following a northwest house fire on July 23, 2017 (Crystal Monis-Hartman/FOX5).

Three Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters were injured while battling an attic fire caused by a barbecue grill explosion at a northwest Las Vegas home Sunday evening.

LVFR originally responded to a roof fire at 8649 Castle Hill Avenue, near West Alexander Road and North Durango Drive at 5:03 p.m., according to public information officer Tim Szymanski.

A total of three fire trucks and one rescue were requested to fight the blaze on the roof of the 1-story home.

UPDATE: TOC: 5:03PM 8649 Castle Hill Ave fire in 1-sto house - OUT, extensive dmg -$300K, cause Bar-B-Q against back house exploded went>>>> — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 24, 2017

An investigation conducted by fire officials indicated a barbecue grill placed against a rear wall of the home exploded and caused the flames to spread though a window. The fire made its way up a vent which started the attic fire, said Szymanski.

2>> in thru window, also thru vent above into attic, started attic fire. 3 FFs inj's, 1 taken to Hosp for observation, 2 others T&R, >>>> pic.twitter.com/GGc39mmFIb — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 24, 2017

A total of three firefighters were injured. Two were treated and released, while the third firefighter was transported to a hospital for further observation.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire within 45 minutes of arrival. The flames reportedly destroyed most of the roof of the residence.

The single occupant of the home was not injured and is staying with friends due to displacement.

Fire officials estimated the damage at $300,000.

