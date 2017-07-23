Coroner identifies body found in burning car in northwest Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies body found in burning car in northwest Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Metro police at the scene of a deadly vehicle fire under investigation on June 22, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Metro police at the scene of a deadly vehicle fire under investigation on June 22, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner identified the charred body of a man found inside a burning vehicle in the Northwest Valley on June 22.

Sean Patrick Bryan, 40, was a resident of Las Vegas. Metropolitan Police and Las Vegas fire fighters originally responded to the vehicle fire in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. 

RELATED: Vegas authorities investigate body found inside burned vehicle

Once the flames were extinguished, the body was discovered by authorities. 

The coroner did not release further details regarding the cause or manner of death. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.