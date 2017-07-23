Coroner identifies body found in burning car

Metro police at the scene of a deadly vehicle fire under investigation on June 22, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner identified the charred body of a man found inside a burning vehicle in the Northwest Valley on June 22.

Sean Patrick Bryan, 40, was a resident of Las Vegas. Metropolitan Police and Las Vegas fire fighters originally responded to the vehicle fire in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

Once the flames were extinguished, the body was discovered by authorities.

The coroner did not release further details regarding the cause or manner of death.

