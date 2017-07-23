Man jailed for running unlicensed Valley medical clinic commits - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man jailed for running unlicensed Valley medical clinic commits suicide

Rick Van Thiel (Source: LVMPD) Rick Van Thiel (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man who claimed to have cured cancer and was jailed for running an unlicensed medical clinic in Las Vegas killed himself behind bars. 

David Rick Van Thiel died at the Clark County Detention Center on Friday night, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office. Medical examiners said he died by hanging and the manner was ruled a suicide. 

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department also confirmed his death. 

Van Thiel admitted to practicing medicine without a license for 28 years. He also claimed to treat hundreds of patients, curing diseases like cancer or sexually-transmitted diseases. He also said he performed abortions and cyst removal surgery. 

Van Thiel was accused of running the illegal medical clinic in a trailer behind a northeast Las Vegas home. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

