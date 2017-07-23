Man found dead at Las Vegas Motor Speedway identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who was found dead at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

According to the coroner's office, the man was identified as 63-year-old LeRoy Johnson. The cause of his death was pending further investigation.

Las Vegas Metro police said Johnson's body was found at the speedway on July 18.

Police said the death was natural.

