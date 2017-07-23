1 suffers smoke inhalation after Las Vegas fire

One person was taken to a local hospital after a fire at a Las Vegas apartment Sunday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The incident occurred at the Cedar Village Apartments at 2850 Cedar Avenue, near Stewart Avenue and Mojave Road.

Crews contained the fire to a second-floor apartment at the complex.

One person was transported to a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause is under investigation.

The Southern Nevada Red Cross is assisting four people.

