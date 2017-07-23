Woman's body recovered from Lake Mead

Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)

A woman's body was recovered from Lake Mead Recreational Area on Sunday.

Park officials said they received a report from a helicopter tour company that car was seen in the same spot for a few days.

On Saturday, a Lake Mead park pilot flew over the area and located the car near the end of Devil's Cove Road. Rangers from the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument later found the woman deceased.

Las Vegas Metro Police Search and Rescue recovered the body. The incident is under investigation by Grand Canyon-Parashant Rangers.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later identify the victim and release the cause of death.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.