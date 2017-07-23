Woman's body recovered from Lake Mead - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman's body recovered from Lake Mead

Posted: Updated:
Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5) Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)
LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -

A woman's body was recovered from Lake Mead Recreational Area on Sunday. 

Park officials said they received a report from a helicopter tour company that car was seen in the same spot for a few days. 

On Saturday, a Lake Mead park pilot flew over the area and located the car near the end of Devil's Cove Road. Rangers from the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument later found the woman deceased. 

Las Vegas Metro Police Search and Rescue recovered the body. The incident is under investigation by Grand Canyon-Parashant Rangers. 

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later identify the victim and release the cause of death. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:49:11 GMT
    Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

    More >

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:05:17 GMT
    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle. (Source: Austin Police Department)A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle. (Source: Austin Police Department)

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

    More >

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.