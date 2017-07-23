Metro: Body recovered near Bunkerville

Las Vegas Metro police said they are assisting the National Park Service to recover a body near Bunkerville Sunday.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the area of Hold Butte Road and Riverside Road.

Metro's Search and Rescue air unit is assisting with the incident.

Metro said the body was "located in the middle of nowhere."

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.

