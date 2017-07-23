Man killed in shooting near Decatur and Alta identified

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Medical examiners have identified a man who was found dead near Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive Thursday.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Larry Darnell Richard, 52, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner was listed as a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police said they found Richard's body at 211 Mission Laguna Lane.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody on Thursday.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

