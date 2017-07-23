Metro remembers officer four years after his death - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro remembers officer four years after his death

Officer David VanBuskirk (Source: LVMPD) Officer David VanBuskirk (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS

Four years have passed since Las Vegas Metro police Officer David VanBuskirk lost his life in the line of duty. 

On July 23, 2013, VanBuskirk died from injuries sustained in a fall which occurred on July 22 as he rescued a stranded hiker on Mt. Charleston. VanBuskirk secured the hiker to the helicopter's hoist cable, saving his life, before his untimely death. 

VanBuskirk was 36-years-old and is survived by his wife, mother and extended family. 

The department said he served in both patrol and narcotics until Feb. 24, 2007, until he was assigned to search and rescue. 

Former Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Doug Gillespie called Vanbuskirk a giant among men, adding he was driven by a sense of duty to others, during a service for the fallen officer in 2013.  

VanBuskirk's sergeant, Gavin Vesp, said he always came to work with a smile on his face and "had the best attitude."

VanBuskirk, who also had a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, was previously remembered by a friend as being "one in a million."

Officer Vanbuskirk was added to the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in 2014. 

