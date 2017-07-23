New Jersey resident wins World Series of Poker

A man from New Jersey won the World Series of Poker in 2017.

New Jersey's Scott Blumstein is this year's World Series of Poker champion.

The 25-year-old won the series' marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event early Sunday in Las Vegas. He's now more than $8.1 million richer.

Blumstein is from Brigantine, New Jersey. He eliminated another poker main event rookie, Daniel Ott, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, on the 246th hand of the final table.

Blumstein's ace of hearts and two of diamonds were stronger than Ott's hand.

Ott went all in with ace of diamonds and eight of diamonds. The community cards were a jack of spades, a six of spades, a five of hearts, a seven of hearts and a two of hearts.

Blumstein is also taking home a gold bracelet made from white and yellow gold and diamonds and rubies.

Earlier Saturday, Frenchman Benjamin Pollak was eliminated in third place.

