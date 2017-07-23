Wet weather expected in Las Vegas

A vehicle drives through a puddle in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The wet weather starts to move into the Las Vegas area late Sunday when a significant push of monsoon moisture spreads into the area.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely through Tuesday. The system is packing, even more, moisture than the one that hit us last week.

Daytime heating will add to the equation for the rain chances.

Nice, very nice cooling on the way along with rain over the next few days! Our emoji's say it all. #FOX5 pic.twitter.com/eTp7XuxtjH — Les Krifaton (@lvweatherguy) July 23, 2017

By Tuesday night the storm starts to dry out although we still have slight chances for showers mid week. High pressure takes over Friday pushing our temperatures a few degrees above normal.

Our UV Index for Sunday despite the increasing clouds is extreme.

