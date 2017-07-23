Shopping cart fire spreads to Las Vegas building - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Shopping cart fire spreads to Las Vegas building

Fire crews at the scene of a fire on Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street on July 23, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) Fire crews at the scene of a fire on Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street on July 23, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
Investigators believe a fire started in a shopping cart then spread to a building early Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. 

The incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Fremont Street. 

According to the department, arriving crews discovered a fire on the outside back wall of a one-story concrete building. The fire had burned into the attic area of the structure. 

It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, the department said. Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic area and prevent it from reaching the retail portion of the building, which appeared to be under renovation. 

The department said homeless people in the area told investigators that someone intentionally set a shopping cart in the back of the store on fire. Investigators were not able to identify who the person was. Although it is believed the fire started in the cart, fire investigators were unable to determine why the fire started.

The cause of the fire was listed as undetermined, the department said.

Damage was estimated at $30,0000.

No injuries were reported.

 Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

